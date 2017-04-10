Lisbon, Center will clean up
Center Township and the village of Lisbon will have cleanup days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 and 22 at the Center Township building. Items that will be accepted are car tires, light truck tires and scrap metal.
