Investigating detective's testimony continues

Jurors got a chance to watch Danielle Heckathorn react to questions posed by sheriff's investigators in October 2015, as Heckathorn's jury trial continued on Friday morning before Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge C. Ashley Pike. Heckathorn, 30, formerly of Glasgow Road, Lisbon, and currently residing on Butcher Road, Leetonia, is charged with complicity to murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, complicity to robbery, tampering with evidence and three counts of obstructing justice - all for her alleged involvement in the robbery and subsequent murder of Quinn Wilson.

