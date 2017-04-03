Heckathorn goes on trial in Quinn Wilson slaying

A jury trial began Tuesday for Danielle Heckathorn, the woman prosecutors claim to be the mastermind behind the 2015 murder of Quinn J. Wilson, while her attorney claims Wilson was alive and well the last time Heckathorn saw him. Heckathorn, 30, formerly of Glasgow Road, Lisbon, and currently residing on Butcher Road, Leetonia, is charged with complicity to murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, complicity to robbery, tampering with evidence and three counts of obstructing justice.

