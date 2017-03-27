Five homeless following fire

Miraculously no one was injured, but five people are homeless after two 12- by 60-foot trailers at the Threshing Floor Campgrounds and Chapel burned to the ground just before midnight Thursday. Lisbon firefighters were called at 11:58 p.m. to the site at 38031 Mattix Road south of town for a report of a structure fire and found the trailer homes engulfed on their arrival.

