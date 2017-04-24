Fire destroys truck following crash in Columbiana

An appliance truck was destroyed by fire after the driver failed to yield at the Heck Road and state Route 165 intersection Monday afternoon. Sgt. Troy Homrighausen of the Lisbon post of the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and said it appears that Richard Steck, 70, Beaver Falls, Pa., was westbound on state Route 165 when Demetrius Scott, 40, Akron, failed to yield while crossing state Route 165 on Heck Road and struck Steck's vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.