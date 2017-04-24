Columbiana County Sheriff

Columbiana County Sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Review

Matthew Spooner, state Route 45, Wellsville, reported at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday there was a suspicious vehicle at a home where no one was supposed to be. Deputies found the vehicle and the owner, Shawn Collin, who is currently living at the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Apr 21 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr 20 delarue7 1
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC