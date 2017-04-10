Columbiana County Sheriff
Brian Dustman, Teegarden Road, Lisbon, reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday he arrived home with his son from a hockey game to find the boy's mother in the driveway, and an argument followed, during which Dustman said he placed his hand on her shoulder to escort her from the property. She told Dustman not to touch her, so he removed his hand and at no point did he push her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC