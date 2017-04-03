In Columbiana County Municipal Court, April D. Fuller, 45, state Route 644, Salineville, was fined $705, had her license suspended for six months, required to attend a three-day counseling program and ordered 30 hours community service for OVI first offense and left of center. Robert H. Spaulding, 26, Bluff Road, Lisbon, pleaded no contest to assault and criminal damaging for reportedly damaging the door of a vehicle owned by Celeste Hawkins on Saturday and then grabbing Erika Hawkins by the shirt, arms and neck; slamming her to the ground; tackling her after she got up; grabbing her by the hair to slam her head off the asphalt roadway; and choking her while holding her down.

