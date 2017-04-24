Bills paid somewhat grudgingly in Lisbon
A reluctant Village Council approved two bills even through the department heads failed to follow policy and obtain prior approval. The policy enacted by council last year requires prior approval for any expenditures of $500 or more, except in case of an emergency.
