Bar Association hand-off
Incoming Columbiana County Bar Association President Mark Hutson of Columbiana hands a plaque of appreciation to outgoing President Colleen Dailey at the meeting of the association on April 10 at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center in Lisbon. Attorney Hutson thanked Atty.
