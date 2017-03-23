"Wedding from Hell" on Lisbon stage
Pictured is Bruce, the bridegroom , who is decidedly torn between his old flame, Caroline, left, and his fiancee, Tina . The bride goes from fury to fright as the night unveils past loves, present lovers and murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC