RVs, equipment destroyed in fire

Arson is believed to be the cause of an early Thursday morning fire that destroyed two unoccupied RVs and damaged other equipment stored in a field off Pine Hollow Road in Elkrun Township. The property, located in the 49000 block of Pine Hollow Road between Dutchtown School and Fairmont roads, was sold on March 6 by Kiko Auction, and officials were still trying to learn the identity of the new owner.

