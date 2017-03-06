Ohio Supreme Court holds former Lisbon solicitor in contempt

The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered that disbarred Columbiana County attorney and former Lisbon Village Solicitor Virginia Barborak be held in contempt of court. The supreme court issued the ruling on Friday against Barborak who was permanently barred from practicing law in December, but has failed to surrender her attorney-registration card as well as her certificate of admission.

