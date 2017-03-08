Monetary threats get attention

Monetary threats get attention

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Morning Journal

The threat of fines is already getting the attention of landlords who fail to make any effort to lease, sale and fix up their business properties in downtown Lisbon. Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Shank reported at last week's meeting that media coverage of village council's plans to crack down on landlords who make no effort to fill empty storefronts and let their buildings fall into disrepair has not gone unnoticed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC