Monetary threats get attention

The threat of fines is already getting the attention of landlords who fail to make any effort to lease, sale and fix up their business properties in downtown Lisbon. Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Shank reported at last week's meeting that media coverage of village council's plans to crack down on landlords who make no effort to fill empty storefronts and let their buildings fall into disrepair has not gone unnoticed.

