McKinley Elementary School participates in Read Across America

McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon recently participated in Read Across America, a program that promotes reading and is held each year in conjunction with Dr. Seuss's birthday, March 2. McKinley had volunteer readers from the community read Dr. Seuss books to class on March 3. Top photo, Trooper Mike Smith of the Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reads to third-grade students.

