McKinley Elementary School participates in Read Across America
McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon recently participated in Read Across America, a program that promotes reading and is held each year in conjunction with Dr. Seuss's birthday, March 2. McKinley had volunteer readers from the community read Dr. Seuss books to class on March 3. Top photo, Trooper Mike Smith of the Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reads to third-grade students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC