Lisbon targets changes in zoning code

Village council will soon consider changing the zoning code, the first of what may be many changes sought by Mayor Joe Morenz as part of his plan to revitalize the downtown business district. Morenz reported at last week's council meeting that the board of zoning appeals is recommending a new zoning law be enacted requiring business signs be removed for several reasons, one of them being if the business has been closed for at least two months.

