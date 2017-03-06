Lisbon targets changes in zoning code
Village council will soon consider changing the zoning code, the first of what may be many changes sought by Mayor Joe Morenz as part of his plan to revitalize the downtown business district. Morenz reported at last week's council meeting that the board of zoning appeals is recommending a new zoning law be enacted requiring business signs be removed for several reasons, one of them being if the business has been closed for at least two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC