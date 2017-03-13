Lisbon hall of fame inductees announced

The Lisbon Alumni Association has selected four outstanding graduates of David Anderson High School into the Alumni Hall of Fame that will be inducted with a dinner April 29 at the Salem Golf Club. Tickets for the dinner and induction ceremony are $28 each and may be purchased by sending a check to the Lisbon Alumni Association, P.O. Box 421, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 or at the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce office, 120 N. Market Street, Lisbon.

