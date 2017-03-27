Lisbon decides to focus on resurfacing Beaver St.

The village has decided to focus all resources on resurfacing a portion of Beaver Street this year, which means the other streets officials had talked about resurfacing will have to wait until another time . The decision came after a lengthy discussion at this week's Village Council meeting when street supervisor Jim Oliver presented them with the cost estimates requested for resurfacing the following streets using chip/seal: Vista Drive and portions of Pritchard Avenue, Vista Drive, West Pine Street and Logtown Road.

