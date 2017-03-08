Lisbon considers issuing parking tick...

Lisbon considers issuing parking ticket vouchers

Rather than eliminate parking meters as requested by the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce, council's street committee agreed at a meeting this week to recommend council as a whole implement a voucher system that businesses could use to void parking tickets received by irate customers. The voucher system is the idea of police Chief Mike Abraham, who predicted eliminating parking meters in the downtown would create more problems for businesses than it solves.

