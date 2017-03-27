Home repair program a smash
The home repair program begun last year to help the elderly has become so popular that additional funding is needed. Columbiana County commissioners on Wednesday granted the county Department of Job and Family Services permission to increase by $25,000 the amount set aside for the home repair program being funded with a senior services levy passed by voters in 2015.
