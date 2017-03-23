Domestic violence awareness spokeswoman asks Salem Council to help spread message
Paint the town teal - that's what a domestic violence awareness spokeswoman asked council members to do in the form of O-shaped teal-colored static clings they can place in their car, office or home windows. The idea behind the static clings is to get people talking and send the message of No More Domestic Violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
