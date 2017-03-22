Court News

Lucas J. Hall, 38, Alderlick Road, Wellsville, pleaded no contest in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to two counts of OVI. Sentencing is set for June 15. He faces up to six years in prison, a lifetime license suspension and a $21,000 fine if the two counts can run consecutively.

