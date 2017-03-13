Columbus woman pleads guilty to drug, weapon counts
Andrianna K. Parham, 34, Columbus, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to receiving stolen property and possession of drugs. She requested immediate sentencing and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined $10,000.
