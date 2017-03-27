Columbiana County Sheriff
A deputy was called to a residence on Winona Road, Winona, at 1:21 a.m. Friday because a man who had undergone brain surgery was having mood swings and acting aggressive to his caretaker. She was told the man would act this way until he gets on his medication and she needed to be more patient.
