Center Twp. plans to resurface 3 roads
The roads are: Churchill; Black Road, from state Route 45 to Mattix Road; and Lisbon-Dungannon Road, from Wayne Bridge Road to Trinity Church Road. They intend to ask Lisbon village council to consider resurfacing its end of Churchill Road this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC