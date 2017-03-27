Barborak charged with theft, forgery in Trumbull County

The former Lisbon attorney disbarred for misappropriating more than $150,000 in client funds and then trying to conceal it from the courts now faces felony criminal charges. Virginia Barborak, 46, of Salem, was charged Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court with single counts of theft, perjury and forgery and two counts of tampering with evidence, all felonies.

