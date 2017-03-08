across - sour - scommunities
Jeffrey R. Cohen, D.O. of Firestone Healthcare Inc. will present a free educational seminar about understanding skin cancer, including its causes, treatment and prevention from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 14 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 451 Valley Road. Pie and coffee will be served.
