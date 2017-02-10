Wellsville Spelling Bee
Hooper and Tice, along with sixth grader Aubriana Welch, qualified for the Columbiana County Spelling Bee, which will take place March 8 in Lisbon. Eighth grader Katie Van Zant finished fourth and will serve as an alternate if any of the three qualifiers cannot compete at the county bee.
