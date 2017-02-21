Veterans invited to outreach program ...

Veterans invited to outreach program at Salem AMVETS

Friday Feb 24

Any U.S. military veteran is invited to an outreach program by the Columbiana County Veterans Services at 6 p.m. Tuesday at AMVETS Post 45, 750 S Broadway Ave. Debra Smith, veterans service officer, will conduct the two-part seminar aimed at making veterans aware of the benefits they may or may not be eligible to receive. Smith said many veterans aren't even aware there are veterans services offices in every county where they can obtain assistance in applying for benefits free of charge.

