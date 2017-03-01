Trump supporters to rally in Lisbon
"We're trying to unify the country. We've had it with the division and it's time for the people to come together for sake of the country," Fraser noted that Trump won with the support of not only many Republicans but Democrats and independents as well, and it is time for his opponents to give him a chance to govern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC