New test a challenge, but Lisbon students prevail
The school district's 11th-grade students are doing better than their counterparts across Ohio in meeting the new, more difficult graduation requirements. Junior-Senior High School Principal Keith Edenfield reported at this week's school board meeting that 85 percent of the junior class students have passed the new state graduation requirements that took effect.
Read more at Morning Journal.
