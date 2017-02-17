Meters still ticking

While village council still appears opposed to eliminating parking meters, it is willing to consider alternatives if it continues to generate enough revenue to pay for a meter reader. That is what came from this week's council meeting after Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Shank and executive director Marilyn McCullough returned to again ask that parking meters be eliminated in the belief the meters and the $10 parking tickets that sometimes result are discouraging people from shopping in the village's downtown business district.

