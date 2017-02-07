Man gets a year in domestic case
A young Elkton area man pleaded guilty to domestic violence on Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to a year in prison. William S. McMillan, 23, Scroggs Road, Lisbon, was living with Valerie Bowers and her children on Nov. 15, 2016, according to Assistant County Prosecutor Tammie Riley Jones.
