Lisbon man pleads to pair of crimes involving 12-year-old, faces prison

Douglas P. Brayshaw Jr., 28, Lisbon, who reportedly refused to end a relationship with a 12-year-old girl in 2015, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Tuesday to importuning and disseminating materials harmful to juveniles. Assistant County Prosecutor Timothy McNicol said early in the summer of 2015, Brayshaw, 26 at that time, had met with the girl, who was then 12, in the East Palestine park.

