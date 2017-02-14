Lisbon gives super 5-year contract extension

Siefke and junior-senior high school principal Keith Edenfield were operating under their initial two-year contracts awarded them in 2014, which were due to expire June 30. Also renewed for three years were the contracts of informational technology coordinator Adam Fill and maintenance supervisor Ed Duko. Siefke's contract was extended for five years, which is the maximum allowed for superintendents under state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.