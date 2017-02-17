Lisbon council agrees to expand fire roster in stages
Council agreed at this week's meeting to expand the roster from 25 firefighters to 27 by approving the addition of Ryan Glenn, 34, West Pine Street, and Tyler Brown, 22, Elkton Road. Fire officials approached council in January to ask that the roster be expanded from 25 to 30 to increase the pool of firefighters available to respond to calls during the work day Monday through Friday.
