Jamie Benson and Steven Brownell

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Morning Journal

John and Karen Benson, Lisbon, are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamie Ellen Benson, to Steven Ray Brownell, son of Rick Joy, Lisbon, and Alice Loy, Lisbon. The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson and currently majoring in nursing at Youngstown State University, with a graduation date in May 2017.

