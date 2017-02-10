In Municipal Court Friday, Jenifer R. Wilcox, 19, Guy Road, Lisbon, was fined $100, sentenced to 30 days, 28 suspended, and placed on probation two years for theft. Michael T. Morris, 31, East Lincoln Way, Lisbon, was fined $150 and had his license suspended 180 days for possession of drug paraphernalia.

