Drug problem creates need for child visitation supervision expansion
The opioid problem is continuing to create a need for additional local government services, this time because of the growing number of children placed in court custody to protect them from their drug-addled parents. Columbiana County commissioners on Wednesday gave the county Department of Job and Family Service permission to contract with the Community Action Agency to provide child visitation supervision services.
