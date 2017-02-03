County Briefing
Lisbon income tax administrator Nancy Francis is reminding those subject to the village income tax for 2016 must provide copies of either their 1040 form, 1040A or 1040EZ when filing with the village. She said this is a new requirement that took effect in 2017.
Lisbon Discussions
