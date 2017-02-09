Community Action Agency - Saccepting HEAP - Sapplications
The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County will be taking applications for Emergency HEAP and Winter Crisis Program through March 31 at the Lisbon office, located at 7860 Lincole Place . Appointments can only be made by calling the automated scheduling system beginning by calling 844-493-1198.
