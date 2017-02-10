Columbiana spelling bee
Four students are ready for the county spelling bee in Lisbon next month. The three who will compete at the county bee from Columbiana are champion Erin Dattilio, seventh grade, second-place winner Anna Goehring, seventh grade, and third place winner Maddison Yeany, eighth grade.
