Columbiana County Sheriff
Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to 45651 state Route 154 in Lisbon for a possible overdose, where a woman reported she caught her live-in boyfriend doing heroin the previous night and she threw the items away. On Sunday morning, he appeared sick so she called an ambulance.
