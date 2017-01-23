Westgate Spelling Bee Qualifiers

Westgate Middle School held its annual spelling bee on Jan. 18. These students qualified for the Columbiana County Bee in Lisbon, on March 8. Pictured , in order of placement, Brett Thompson, 6th grade, first place; Holly Vassar, 6th grade, second place; Aubrey Reed, 5th grade, third place; and the alternate is 6th grader Aidin Hackney-Witt. LISBON - A bracelet making event will take place 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Lepper Library in Lisbon.

