Two sentenced for child pornography
Two men charged in unrelated cases involving child pornography appeared for sentencing on Friday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Scott E. Arter, 51, West High Street, Lisbon, was sentenced by Judge C. Ashley Pike to 17 months in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC