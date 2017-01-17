Students head for Washington
Gifted students from 10 Columbiana County schools boarded a bus early Thursday morning on their way to Washington to watch Friday's presidential inauguration. During their four days in the nation's capital, the 38 students will be visiting landmarks, touring the Smithsonian Complex, participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and attending an inaugural ball.
