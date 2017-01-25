Smith takes spelling bee crown at BLMS

The top eight spellers from the Beaver Local Middle School Spelling Bee, which took place Wednesday at the Beaver Local Auditorium., include eighth-place Brady Smith, fourth-place Wyatt Crabtree, third-place Halen Warrick, champion Zach Smith, runner-up Olivia Keller, fifth-place Maggie Sell, sixth-place Jordan Palmer and seventh-place Shaylon Mackall. The top six advance to the Columbiana County Spelling Bee on March 5 in Lisbon.

