Salineville man adds to prison time with drug schemes at county jail

A Salineville man who continued his drug activities while incarcerated in the county jail was sentenced to an additional 10 months in prison in addition to time he is currently serving. Justin Temple, 29, Jefferson Street, Salineville, pleaded guilty in county Common Pleas Court this week to complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs into the county jail and to three counts of possession of drugs and then requested immediate sentencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.