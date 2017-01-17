Review of Lisbon zoning code turns to inspector
If Mayor Joe Morenz wants a more effective zoning department he should start by getting the zoning inspector more involved. Zoning board member Alisa Hall, who also serves as the mayor's secretary and board clerk, told him the zoning inspector needs to take a more active role in enforcing village zoning code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC