Petitions ask building be adapted for Drug Mart
It did not take long for local preservationist Stevie Halverstadt to spring into action after learning the former Taste of Country restaurant/Pine Tree Inn would likely be razed to make way for a Discount Drug Mart store. Halverstadt said she and another supporter have collected more than 350 signatures on petitions asking the nearly 200-year-old building be preserved and somehow incorporated into the new DDM, to be located on more than three acres located just north of town in Center Township.
