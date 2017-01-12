Petitions ask building be adapted for Drug Mart

It did not take long for local preservationist Stevie Halverstadt to spring into action after learning the former Taste of Country restaurant/Pine Tree Inn would likely be razed to make way for a Discount Drug Mart store. Halverstadt said she and another supporter have collected more than 350 signatures on petitions asking the nearly 200-year-old building be preserved and somehow incorporated into the new DDM, to be located on more than three acres located just north of town in Center Township.

